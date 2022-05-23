Let’s just say it’s been a long time in coming.
In 1989, North Carolina antiques lover Cyrus Hogue went shopping and came upon what he regarded as a unique find: a bronze bust of one Edward Searing. It didn’t take him long to wonder about the bust’s origin because it had a state of Minnesota item number on it.
“I thought, ‘Whoa, what’s going on here?’” Hogue recounts. He began doing some research, starting with a local reference librarian, and eventually traced the bust back to Mankato.
To Minnesota State University in Mankato, to be exact. The bust was of no other than a former MSU president, and as of this month, it has been returned to the university.
The date on the bronze bust, Hogue said, was 1890. The likeness is of Edward Searing, Mankato’s first president of what was then called the Normal School or Teachers College.
Students and faculty commissioned the bust of Searing, said Minnesota State University archivist Daardi Mixon. Searing later died while at a board meeting in St. Paul.
“He was beloved,” Mixon said. “He served and the reason we know much at all about this is because of a school magazine called the Mankatonian.”
The magazine dates back to when Searing was president, and even published a picture of the bronze bust and covered how the bust would be presented at the Normal School.
“I had only seen this picture, and often wondered what happened to the bust,” Mixon said. “My predecessor did know about it and he had long ago had conversations with the donor about it.”
At first, Hogue sought money for the Searing bust, which he bought at an antique shop for $500, a large sum at the time. But as time went on, he needed the money less and wanted to see the bronze bust back where it belonged: at MSU.
“Cyrus contacted the president’s office and we got notified about a month ago; they gave us a heads-up that this was possibly going to be donated back to the university,” Mixon said.
She sent the president’s office information saying the archives staff would be very interested in the returned bronze bust, if the president’s office wasn’t prepared to display it.
Mixon said the university will display the bust at least some of the time. “We’re still figuring out what we’re going to do. It will likely be in the library,” she said.
She said the archives department has a desk used by another former college president and a bookshelf used by a third, and she is thinking all three items might be displayed together. For now, the bronze Searing bust is in an archives storage area until it’s displayed for all to see.
“It was very exciting,” Mixon said of the bust’s return to the college.
“Thirty years later, I don’t need the money,” Hogue said about gifting the bust back to the university. “We took it up to the president’s office and we all stood around and shook hands.
“They’re happy to get it back,” he said. “And that’s where it belongs.”
