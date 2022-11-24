SLEEPY EYE — A 71-year-old Brookings, South Dakota, man was injured when the car he was driving rolled near Sleepy Eye Wednesday evening.
James Edwin Schmaedeke was driving an eastbound 2005 Ford Five Hundred on Highway 14 and was at the intersection with 280th Avenue at 8:27 p.m. when he lost control of the car and it entered a ditch, the State Patrol said.
Schmaedeke was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in New Ulm.
