The start of the 2019-2020 winter has been a relatively cushy one in south-central Minnesota.
The first snowstorm didn’t come until late November, then snow melted as the region had a long stretch of unseasonably warm weather.
But the rest of 2019 was anything but cushy.
January brought a polar vortex with much of the state ending the month with some of the coldest temperatures in decades. Many regions saw temps hit around 30 below zero. In Cotton, in northeast Minnesota, temps fell to minus 56 on Jan. 31, setting a new state low for that date.
Cold persisted through the winter. And when it did warm for a moment in February, rain covered everything in a sheet of ice. Area medical facilities reported a jump in cases of people falling and injuring themselves and breaking bones.
Even into mid April, a time when winter traditionally loses its final grip, the state was hammered again as a storm brought high winds, snow and freezing rain.
BENCO Electric and Xcel were busy, responding to hundreds of power poles being snapped off and miles of downed power lines in the region. Thousands of customers were left without power, many in rural areas for days.
Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency for three tribal nations and 64 counties, which included all of south-central Minnesota. He ordered the Minnesota National Guard to help local authorities with stranded motorists across the state.
Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said that while last winter was brutal for its temperatures, it wasn’t a budget buster for snow removal.
“Last year we had a lot of cold weather and a lot of nuisance snows, but we didn’t have the volume of snow we saw in record years where we had to remove a lot of 6-inch and above snows.”
Those big snows are more expensive, triggering snow emergencies that keep crews busy for 72 hours as they clear the downtown, widen streets and then clean up neighborhood streets.
He said the city budgeted $1.4 million for snow operations last winter, using all of it and dipping into a snow-removal contingency fund for an extra $75,000.
“We used a lot of anti-icing agent and a lot of material.” He said the anti-icing liquid applied often didn’t work because of extremes in temperatures.
“What was unusual last winter is it was so cold,” he said. “That’s just hard on the equipment and hard on the individuals out there shoveling their driveway — and then they get done and we come back and put a windrow across the end of their drive.”
He said the extreme cold also caused fire hydrants around the city to be buried in piles of hard, frozen snow.
And then the rain
When winter storms finally ended, persistent cool and wet weather set in.
Kent Thiesse, a farm management analyst, said farmers expect to deal with wet springs on a fairly regular basis, but this year was unique.
“From a crop production standpoint, it was a challenge all year long. From delayed planting to some areas getting heavy rains during the summer and then the fall was wet. It was a long, drug-out harvest season.
“Usually if you have challenges in the spring, you don’t necessarily have challenges in the summer and the harvest season.”
The long, wet spring led to many fields being planted late and some not getting planted at all. In mid-July there were widespread high winds that caused “green snap” in which corn stalks break and bend over, cutting yields.
“It’s certainly a season most farmers are glad to have behind them,” Thiesse said.
He said that with soil across southern Minnesota holding maximum moisture, the likelihood of spring flooding rises. “Depending how much snowfall we get and how much rain in the early spring, there might well be delayed planting next spring.”
The wet spring and summer brought repeated flooding with rivers running high all year long and often spilling their banks.
In March huge boulders fell onto the Judson Bottom Road in North Mankato, keeping the road closed for several weeks. The road has often seen rocks tumble down after water saturates the bluff, but this year brought the largest rockfall in recent memory.
The city continues to look at possible options for stabilizing the cliffside including a liquified concrete layer over some of the cracking bluff to hold it in place.
The town of Henderson was cut off repeatedly as three of the four roads into town flooded. Other communities had recurring damage to parks, roads, trails and infrastructure. Area lakes have risen to record levels, threatening cabins and homes.
Hentges said the city spent about $600,000 repairing trails and parks and other flood-damaged infrastructure. Those costs are all eligible for federal and state disaster reimbursement.
The city is facing a much more costly fix to protect its well in Land of Memories Park, which is being threatened from bank erosion in recent years. That multi-million repair, which will include filling large rip-rap along the river bank, isn’t eligible for disaster funds because the well itself hasn’t yet been damaged.
When taking into account precipitation from rain and snow, the region and most of the state set all-time records this year.
