MANKATO — A Brown County resident recently died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The person, between 55-59 years old, was among 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Monday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,993.
Brown County has had 44 of south-central Minnesota's 271 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
The county's toll is the third highest in the nine-county region, behind Blue Earth County's 47 and Nicollet County's 46. Per 10,000 residents, however, Brown County has the second-highest death rate in the region, only behind Faribault County.
After August had more COVID-19 deaths in the region than June and July combined, September is on pace for another uptick. There have been eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths through September's first 20 days, compared to 10 in August.
Area counties combined for 121 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday. The total was a decline from the previous Monday, which had 152 new cases.
Blue Earth County's 35 new cases were the most in the region. Martin County had the next most with 16, while Brown, Nicollet, Waseca and Faribault counties all had more than 10.
All nine counties had at least four new cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 35
- Martin County — 16
- Brown County — 15
- Nicollet County — 13
- Waseca County — 13
- Faribault County — 11
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Sibley County — 7
- Watonwan County — 4
