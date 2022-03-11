MANKATO — A confirmed COVID-19 death Friday in Brown County was the south-central region's ninth so far in March.
The resident was between 90-94 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Minnesota had nine COVID-19 fatalities confirmed statewide, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 12,264.
Nine area counties also combined for an uptick in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases this week, although the rise appeared to be driven by backlogged cases.
Health department data showed south-central Minnesota had 475 cases confirmed between March 5-11, a 155% increase from the 186 cases during the prior week. Until this week, the region had five straight weeks of declining cases.
This week's 475 new cases were still a far cry from the 3,486 weekly cases in late January, the peak of a case wave fueled by the omicron variant. The case total also remained significantly lower than the 1,240 weekly cases confirmed one month ago.
Much of this week's uptick came from cases added Friday, including a significant jump in Blue Earth County. The county went from 52 cases last week to 241 this week, with many of the latter cases appearing to be backlogged from prior weeks given how much of an outlier they were compared to previous days.
Taking all of this into account, it's still likely the region's trend of case declines did slow down or reverse this week. Even before Friday's high case count, the region was on track for either a smaller decline or slight uptick as of Thursday.
But positivity rate data remained encouraging both in the south-central region and statewide. It backs up the idea that the raw case total overstates how many newly confirmed cases there actually were this week.
The region had fewer than 5% of tests result in positive cases, a key threshold used for measuring community spread. South-central Minnesota had a 4.7% positivity rate, while the statewide rate was even lower at 3.1%.
Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project, said he'd expect the south-central region's metrics to trend closer to the better statewide metrics in time.
"In our area we'll continue to improve a bit to hopefully get close to parity with them," he said. "It's certainly nice to finally break free of the 5% threshold."
He pointed out statewide hospitalization and intensive care numbers are at their lowest points in months. August 2021 was the last time hospitalizations were so low.
It doesn't mean the pandemic is over, especially as a newer form of omicron causes slight upticks in other countries, but a relatively normal spring looks within sight for people outside of high-risk groups. The coming weeks should give a better indication of where case levels will settle into heading this spring.
