MANKATO — A Brown County resident died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the county's second fatality linked to the illness since the pandemic began.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported the death Thursday. The resident was between 90-99 years old.
"It is with heavy hearts that Brown County Public Health is reporting an additional death in a Brown County resident," the agency posted on its Facebook. "Out of respect of the family, no additional information regarding the death will be provided."
Brown County's fatality is at least the ninth associated with COVID-19 in south-central Minnesota. The first Brown County death occurred at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield — most deaths across the state have occurred in long-term care facilities.
The state's death toll from COVID-19 rose to 663 Thursday, up 25 from the day before. The age ranges for the latest deaths were between 30-39 and 100-plus years old.
Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll surpassed fatalities during even the most deadly influenza season over the last decade weeks ago, despite flu seasons lasting about six months and the pandemic being in its eighth week. The same can now be said about pneumonia deaths, with COVID-19 deaths now outnumbering the most deadly pneumonia year during the last decade.
Statewide cases rose by a similar number Thursday as the day before, with far more testing. Minnesota now has had 13,435 cases, a 523 increase from Wednesday. Of the 13,435 cases, 8,149 no longer need to be isolated.
Along with the death in Brown County, three other south-central Minnesota counties had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. Blue Earth County had two, Watonwan County had two, and Faribault County had one.
