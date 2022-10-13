NEW ULM — The executive director of the Brown County Historical Society will step down from her duties Dec. 31.
Kathleen Backer has worked for the BCHS throughout the past five years; however, she held several positions in the organization between 1981 to 1989, including executive director.
She'd led the capital campaign to raise funds to renovate and repurpose the old post office building into the museum. She oversaw the transition to the new larger museum facility and expanded public programs and services for Brown County.
Backer recently purchased St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in New Ulm. The renovated structure was renamed Junique Center.
