NEW ULM — Burning restrictions were in place after 6 p.m. Tuesday throughout Brown County and are to continue until further notice, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
Open burning is not allowed on CRP land and/or in ditches. Recreational camp fires must be contained in a ring of either rock, cement, brick or metal and cannot be closer than 25 feet to any structure.
The use of charcoal grills, wood smokers and propane or natural gas devices is allowed. Supervised burning of brush piles is permitted but must be reported prior to their start by calling Brown County dispatch at 233-6720.
Violation of the issued ban is punishable by either a fine, jail time or both.
