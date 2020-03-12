NEW ULM — A Brown County Jail inmate is accused of assaulting a jail officer with a cup of noodles.
Paul Garrett Mercer, 34, was charged with felony assault this week in Brown County District Court.
A jailer reportedly caught Mercer with a cup of ramen noodles he had taken from the jail commissary without paying on March 6.
Mercer allegedly responded by throwing the cup of noodles in the jailer's face and calling him names.
The jailer had pain and irritation in one eye, according to a court complaint.
Mercer is in jail on multiple pending charges, including domestic assault and attempting to disarm a police officer.
