NEW ULM — A man who gave a baby bruises was sentenced to four days in jail, community service and probation.
Jared Lee Radermacher, 33, of Franklin, was sentenced on gross misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges Thursday in Brown County District Court.
Bruises appeared on a baby's check and ears after the 9-month-old was left in Radermacher's care in New Ulm in late 2017. A 3-year-old child said Radermacher hit the baby and the bruising on the ears appeared to have been from someone twisting them, according to a court complaint.
A felony assault charge was dismissed in a plea deal reached in February. Radermacher entered an Alford plea, meaning he did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence for a conviction.
The gross misdemeanor charge also will be dismissed if Radermacher successfully completes the terms of his sentence.
Radermacher was ordered to spend four days in jail, complete 120 hours of community service and spend two years on probation.
