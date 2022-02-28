The Free Press
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society soon will be able to make repairs to the deteriorating exterior of its museum in New Ulm, thanks to a $153,736 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant.
The Legacy grant funding will be used for phase three of a four-phase project for work on the historic building originally used as the city’s post office.
The masonry and window project to prevent further water damage at Brown County Museum, 2 North Broadway, will begin as soon as the weather allows, a press release from the Historical Society said. During the project, windows will be repaired and damaged bricks and mortar will be either be replaced or repaired. The project also includes repair and replacement of terracotta features on the building.
Grant funds were provided by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.