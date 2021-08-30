MANKATO — Brown County had a COVID-19 fatality confirmed Monday, raising the county's pandemic death toll to 42.
The resident was between 65-69 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It's unclear whether the person received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The death in Brown County was one of six confirmed statewide Monday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,805.
Brown County's 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths are the third highest toll among south-central Minnesota's nine counties. But the county has the highest death rate per 10,000 residents in the region.
August is the region's deadliest month for COVID-19 since March. There have been 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in August, including eight between Aug. 23-30.
The rise in deaths came after weeks of rising cases in area counties. Last week's case uptick wasn't as big as previous weeks, but this week started out with a relatively large uptick in new cases.
Area counties combined for 99 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, up from 67 a week ago. Blue Earth County accounted for 27 of the new cases, followed by Nicollet County's 17.
The full list of new cases by county include:
- Blue Earth County — 27
- Nicollet County — 17
- Waseca County — 12
- Brown County — 11
- Faribault County — 9
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Sibley County — 7
- Martin County — 6
- Watonwan County — 3
On vaccinations, new data released Monday showed breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths picked up but remain rare among vaccinated Minnesotans.
Health department data as of June suggested less than 0.2% of vaccinated residents had breakthrough infections. The percentage rose to 0.4% in the latest update as of Aug. 1, equaling about 12,559 cases out of the 3,028,670 fully vaccinated Minnesotans.
Hospitalization and death rates remain lower among the vaccinated population.
Breakthrough hospitalizations rose from 514 in June to 810 statewide as of Aug. 1, slightly raising the rate from 0.02% to 0.027%.
The breakthrough COVID-19 death rate among vaccinated Minnesotans, meanwhile, remained at 0.002%. About 80 Minnesotans who were fully vaccinated have died of COVID-19, up from 57 in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.