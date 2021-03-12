MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Friday in Brown County raised the south-central region's pandemic death toll to 223, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The resident was reportedly in their early 80s.
Brown County has had 39 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, the second highest total among the nine area counties.
Per 10,000 residents, however, Brown County has the highest COVID-19 death rate. Nicollet County's 42 COVID-19 deaths are the most in the region, but its bigger population places it third for deaths linked to the illness per 10,000 residents.
Of the 223 COVID-19 deaths regionwide, nine have been confirmed so far in March. Some of the nine could've been from prior months, as a state audit recently discovered a private lab didn't report dozens of deaths statewide from earlier in the pandemic.
The death in Brown County was one of 13 confirmed statewide Friday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,737.
For new cases confirmed Friday, area counties combined for 55, down from Thursday's 66 cases. Blue Earth County's 17 were the most among area counties, followed by Brown County's 10.
Waseca and Watonwan were the only area counties without at least one new case. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 17
- Brown County — 10
- Nicollet County — 9
- Martin County — 8
- Sibley County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Faribault County — 1
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.