MANKATO — Brown County had a COVID-19 death confirmed Thursday, raising the region's pandemic toll to 264.
The person was between 65-69 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. A confirmed COVID-19 death means the person tested positive and an examiner determined the illness caused their death.
The Brown County resident was among nine COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,874.
Brown County has had 43 of the 264 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in south-central Minnesota. Blue Earth County and Nicollet County have higher death tolls, but Brown County has the highest death rate per 10,000 residents in the region.
September has so far been a more encouraging month for COVID-19 than August. The nine-county region combined for 10 COVID-19 deaths in August, more than the combined death tolls from both June and July.
Through September's first nine days, the region has had only one confirmed COVID-19 death.
The region's case rise also keeps showing more signs of leveling out. Counties combined for 57 new cases Thursday, a smaller uptick than other recent Thursdays.
Martin County had the most new cases with 11. Blue Earth County had the next most with nine.
Each of the nine counties had at least three new cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Martin County — 11
- Blue Earth County — 9
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Waseca County — 7
- Nicollet County — 6
- Brown County — 6
- Sibley County — 5
- Watonwan County — 3
- Faribault County — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.