MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose to 336 Friday, with the latest fatality being in Brown County.
The area resident was between 85-89 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Brown County's pandemic death toll rose to 52.
The death was among 35 confirmed statewide Friday, bringing Minnesota's pandemic toll to 8,828. Age ranges of the 35 Minnesotans varied from 55-59 years old to 100-plus.
The nine counties in the south-central region have combined for 15 confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far in November. All of October had 42, making it the region's second most deadly month during the pandemic.
Case counts in the region also appeared to rise this week, following a statewide trend. It's hard to say exactly how much the rise was, however, because Monday's case total included re-infections confirmed over a broad period.
With the re-infections factored in, cases rose by about 52% this week. The counties combined for 1,135, a jump from the 747 during the prior week.
With Monday's 440 new cases being such an outlier due to the reinfections, however, this week's rise was likely much less dramatic. The average case count for the three previous Monday, which didn't have re-infections cases among them, was about 154.
Using that average, the region's adjusted weekly rise in new cases would've been about 14%. It still wouldn't be encouraging after two weeks of steady case totals, but it's well off the 52% rise driven by reinfections from earlier in the pandemic.
New cases in area schools contributed to this week's total.
Mankato Area Public Schools reported 40 new COVID-19 cases among its students and staff over the past week. That's the same number as last week but up significantly from past weeks.
Twenty-six of the new cases were at the district's elementary schools or early childhood programs. Eight cases were at the middle schools and six at the high schools.
St. Peter Public schools reported 12 active cases among students and one among staff as of Thursday. That's two fewer than last week. Six of the new cases are at the middle school, four at North Elementary School and three at the high school.
Mankato Area Public Schools will host a vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 next Friday at Rosa Parks Elementary School. The Minnesota Department of Health is administering the clinic, which will run from 4-8 p.m.
Registration is requested at https://tinyurl.com/4u7dzbhs but walk-ins also will be accepted. A parent or guardian must be present. Second doses will be administered during a Dec. 3 clinic.
Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen said the district also is working with Cub Pharmacy to plan another clinic hopefully later this month.
A total of 150 new cases confirmed Friday also added to this week's total. It was an uptick from the 135 confirmed one week ago.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Friday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 37
- Nicollet County — 24
- Brown County — 24
- Martin County — 22
- Waseca County — 13
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Sibley County — 8
- Watonwan County — 6
- Faribault County — 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.