MANKATO — A Brown County resident age 90-94 died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday.
Meanwhile, new cases have dwindled locally and in the state.
There were 41 new cases reported in the nine-county area, with all counties except Blue Earth County dropping to single-digit case numbers.
Statewide there were 961 new cases reported Friday and 15 additional deaths.
For the week, case numbers locally and statewide continued to drop significantly as the virus runs out of people to infect who haven't either been vaccinated or have already had COVID.
In the local nine-county area, case numbers fell 44% this past week compared to the week before.
Compared to the first week of the month, case numbers this past week locally were 83% lower.
Statewide there have been more than 1.2 million cases since the start of the pandemic, but new case numbers have tumbled statewide in recent weeks.
Across Minnesota, there have been 12,081 deaths from COVID since the start of the pandemic.
Area cases reported Friday:
• Blue Earth County — 14
• Sibley County — 5
• Martin County — 5
• Le Sueur County — 4
• Nicollet County — 4
• Waseca County — 3
• Faribault County — 2
• Watonwan County — 2
• Brown County — 2
