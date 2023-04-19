NEW ULM — Flooding has prompted the closure of a section of a Brown County road and a bridge on the north edge of New Ulm.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, officials closed County Road 13 — also known as North Broadway — between its intersections with the KC Road and Nicollet County Road 21.
Motorists do not have access to the Beussmann Bridge. The steel girder bridge crosses the Minnesota River near the border for Brown and Nicollet counties
“Road closed” barricades are in place. When a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area, said a Brown County Sheriff Office press release. Motorists can be fined or sentenced to jail for ignoring the barricades. Additional expenses and penalties will be applied if a motorist needs to be rescued from a closed road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.