Standing cozy in a warming house, Kelsey Vaszily was unfazed at the prospect of stepping out into a slightly windy Mankato afternoon that registered at a balmy zero degrees about an hour before the puck was to drop on her daughter’s game.
She came prepared.
“I brought my pants and my long underwear. I have a heated vest, a scarf and this hat,” she says, pointing to a furry tuque. “I’m just crossing my fingers that we all make it out without frostbite. But it’s Minnesota, right? I was hoping for maybe more like a 5-degree day. But we got this. And we’re making the best of it.”
Hockey Day Minnesota festivities were fully underway Wednesday with what it calls “Hockey for Her” day. The day featured a slate of girls hockey games, culminating with the evening headliner, the Mankato East vs. Mankato West varsity game.
All across the Blakeslee Stadium grounds, an area usually stuck in frozen hibernation this time of year, there were signs of life flickering everywhere — in some cases quite literally. Bonfires dotted the landscape, but even they struggled to abate air cold enough to shut down smartphones. Vendors sold mini doughnuts, pizza slices and Hockey Day Minnesota merch. Attendees walked around with Michelob Golden Lights, full-face masks and thick scarves.
On the ice, players zipped around and scored goals, Zambonis freshened it up, and frigid folks huddled in the Blakeslee bleachers and quick-walked to the warming house between periods.
All in all, Hockey Day Minnesota got off to a very Minnesota start, and girls hockey was the main event.
Shari Dickerman — who went by Shari Vogt when she was a standout goaltender for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in the early 2000s — showed up Wednesday to watch some of the action. She said she’d brought her three kids to the festivities earlier.
She said she hopes Hockey Day Minnesota’s focus on girls can help that side of the sport grow.
“I’m excited to watch these girls. Some of them I’ve been watching from mites,” Dickerman said. “I’m also excited to see a decent amount of girls playing. I think there’s three full teams now. And I just hope something like this might get more little girls, little sisters of people who play hockey to pick up the sport and try it.”
As Chelsey Brielmaier’s 15-year-old daughter was about to take the ice, Brielmaier — barely recognizable in full winter face covering and sunglasses — said she was determined to beat the cold as she watched East’s junior varsity team.
“Ski pants, jacket, a few layers of clothes, mittens, hat,” she said. And of course, a tie blanket in East’s school colors, black and gold. “I feel great. We’re excited to watch her play at Hockey Day. … We’re new to hockey. This is just her third year playing. She’s really excited to be a part of it.”
Vaszily, of Rochester, says she’s a big supporter of girls and women in sports and thinks Hockey Day’s focusing on girls on Wednesday is a good thing.
“My mom was a three-sport college athlete for a while back in the ‘70s and wasn’t awarded a letter because she was female (that was later corrected),” Vaszily said. “My daughter is very passionate about hockey. So to see the kids be able to have an opportunity to play makes me happy.”
Fellow Rochester hockey mom Margaret Nelson agreed and said the rugged spirit of outdoor hockey reminds her of her daughter’s youngest hockey playing days.
“We’ve been doing outdoor hockey since she started playing,” Nelson said. “It brings back some fond memories of when she was just a little skater. So yes, this will be a lot of fun.”
Twelve-year-olds Marley and Addison are an hour away from game time. Only one will play, however. Marley, with her arm in a sling, suffered an injury in a recent game.
When asked if they liked the fact that the girls side of hockey is getting more attention, both responded with firm, “Yes!”
They love the sport, they say, but find themselves getting frustrated at times. For instance, they say they wish they could have checking; youth girls hockey doesn’t allow it. And they wish they got more respect from the boys side of the game.
“Whenever I say something about my hockey team, the boys are like, ‘Oh, well that seems easy,’ or ‘You’re not even that good.’”
But girls hockey is growing; Dickerman said it’s come a long way from when she was a tike.
“When I was a youth player there were two girls playing: me and my sister,” she said of the small town where she grew up. “It’s cool to see the girls here. There’s a lot of mites playing, little girls playing, level one, level two, and then the UA programs coming along. So it’s good to see it continue to grow.”
