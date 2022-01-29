No, it’s not just you — this has been a colder January than usual for south-central Minnesota.
Temperatures all over the state have been colder than average during the past few weeks due to ongoing airflow coming from Canada and the North Pole. In the Mankato area alone, average daily temperatures are around 10 degrees — about 4.5 degrees cooler than the average temperatures Mankato has had in January in years past.
It’s also snowed a bit more in the area than in Januarys past, according to the National Weather Service. Mankato typically gets about 8 inches of snow in January each year, but the area has received 14 inches of snow thus far.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Beitlich said despite the cold and the snow, weather patterns have been fairly typical for this time of year. Minnesota usually receives cold, dry air from the north in January with little warmer air coming from the Gulf of Mexico to add moisture for snow systems.
That’s what’s happening here in the area, where residents have seen a few snowstorms but no major blizzards or storm systems rolling through in recent weeks.
“It’s looking pretty dry,” he said. “This pattern is just a tough one to shake.”
That’s a boon for area street departments, even if the cold temperatures have hampered construction in the region. It’s tough to replace guardrail or drop road salt in subzero temperatures, and local officials say they’re making an effort to use less road salt in response to environmental concerns.
“We’re out there when the temperatures are fit, making sure when the winds are picking up that we’re out clearing lanes and county roads,” Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said.
Blue Earth County and Mankato officials say they’re well within the budget for snow removal and road salt stores thus far this winter, though that could change over the next few months.
Mankato has spent about $340,000 in 2022 addressing three snowfalls thus far, said Parker Skophammer, the city’s director of administrative services.
“We’re probably on track with where we typically are,” he said.
The city typically budgets about $1 million each year for snow removal and road salt. If the area gets record snowfalls within the next few months, Mankato could use part of a $1.2 million reserve fund for snow removal.
Despite the cold, Mankato isn’t setting any temperature records for this month. Michelle Margraff, the program observation leader for the NWS Twin Cities branch, said the coldest average temperatures in the area since records started in 1954 were in January 1977 and 1979, when the days hit about 1.1 degrees on average.
The region will get a reprieve from subzero temperatures over the next few days with highs in the 20s and 30s through Monday before dipping back down on Tuesday. The rest of next week looks colder, with highs in the single digits and subzero temperatures at night, and perhaps a some flurries.
In other words ...
“More of the same,” Beitlich said.
