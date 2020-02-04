MANKATO — Two of the three Blue Earth County commissioners whose terms expire after this year plan to seek re-election.
“Unless something drastically happens in my life, that’s the plan,” announced Kip Bruender of Eagle Lake at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Commissioner Mark Piepho quickly followed suit.
“I intend to run, too,” said Piepho of Skyline. “It’s a good job and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
The third commissioner with an expiring term — Will Purvis of rural Vernon Center — revealed last month that he will retire after 14 years on the board.
Even with Purvis’ exit, the board will continue to be dominated by experienced commissioners if voters re-elect Bruender and Piepho. The Board’s least experienced commissioner — Vance Stuehrenberg — was first elected a decade ago. Commissioner Colleen Landkamer served from 1988 to 2009 and then returned to the board following the 2018 general election.
Bruender was first elected in 2002 and Mark Piepho, who previously served in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate, joined the board in 2008.
The owner of an Eagle Lake auto repair business, Bruender represents the cities of Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, St. Clair, Mapleton, Pemberton and the portion of Minnesota Lake within Blue Earth County, along with the townships of Lime, Jamestown, Le Ray, Decoria, McPherson, Beauford, Medo, Mapleton and Danville.
Piepho’s District 3 is made up of Skyline, neighborhoods on Mankato’s south side (Precincts 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12) and all of Mankato Township other than the small portion north of Highway 14.
While commissioners typically win four-year terms, the 2020 election is all but certain to bring just two years to the winners. That’s because the results of this year’s census will almost certainly prompt substantial changes in district lines to equalize the county’s population between the five districts — which would force elections in all five districts in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.