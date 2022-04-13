Blue Earth County Commissioner Kip Bruender is seeking reelection to the District 5 seat.
"It is a great privilege to serve as County Commissioner and I thank the citizens of Blue Earth County District 5 for their continued confidence in my service."
Bruender has served on the board for more than 19 years.
Before becoming a commissioner, he served as the mayor of Eagle Lake for six years. He has more than 40 years involvement in a family-owned business.
Since first being elected in 2002, he has served on numbers committees, commissions and boards.
