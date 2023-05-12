MANKATO — A concert by the hard-rock sleaze band Buckcherry is slated Aug. 16 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater. L.A. Guns is the special guest for the performance.
Buckcherry's 1999 debut album generated a mainstream rock hit "Lit Up." Its second hit was "15" was released in 2006.
Tickets go on sale May 19. Prices start at $21 plus applicable fees.
To order tickets online, go to:
vetterstoneamphitheater.com/events-and-tickets/events/buckcherry.
