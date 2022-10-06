MANKATO — House District 18A candidates Republican Rep. Susan Akland and DFL challenger and former Rep. Jeff Brand took to the forum stage Thursday night, two years after Akland defeated Brand for the seat in 2020.
This time around, topics such as a bonding bill, the state’s budget and more defined the evening.
At the start of the debate, Akland said her top issues include how the legislature operates, monitoring the government’s executive orders and health care.
“If you notice, we put a lot of the things off until the end of the session, then we jump them all into these big omnibus bills and we’re supposed to vote on everything all at once,” she said. “I feel like we need to pull that back.”
Akland said she would also pass legislation to end the governor’s executive orders.
“I would make it so the executive order could be done, but he could only do it for a limited time,” she said. “After that the legislature would have to approve extensions.”
As a nurse, Akland said she’s also focused on health care.
“For me, and I’m on the health committee, there are so many issues around health care,” she said. “I’ll just list them. So first of all, it’s the high cost of premiums and deductibles, especially for people that are on the individual market.”
Akland also touched on the workforce shortage in the health care industry.
Brand said he’s focusing on fully funding public schools, fixing health care costs and protecting natural resources.
“I think we need more people that are willing to work together to get these things done,” he said. “Our health care system is sick. People avoid using their health insurance because it’s too expensive, the premiums are too high, but also, the co-pays and deductibles for going to these visits. We need to fix our health care system. I truly believe in a public option.”
Moderators followed by asking candidates how they view the state’s current political climate and how they would work to build consensus in order to get work done.
Brand answered that working together is crucial to getting things done.
“I’m proud of my accomplishments,” he said. “I passed 13 bills into law my first two years in the legislature, more than any other freshman that term. It wasn’t simply by twiddling my thumbs and waiting for things to come to me. It was by working hard, building bridges and engaging people that were hard to engage in, but it was worth the time to build those relationships.”
Akland answered by saying she was “sick of” the current political climate in Minnesota.
“One thing you’ll notice is there’s a majority and there’s a minority. I’m in the minority this year. What I found is, I felt like I was willing to work with them,” she said. “But what I found was they didn’t have to work with me, because they had the votes to pass whatever they wanted to pass. There was not an emphasis on their part or a reason on their part to have to compromise.”
Akland said she wants to “remember this lesson” if she’s re-elected.
“There is that divisiveness, and it’s strong, and we have to keep working,” she said.
While moderators didn’t ask about it during the debate, both candidates spoke to the Free Press afterwards about whether they believed the 2020 election results.
Brand said he did while Akland said she wasn’t sure.
“Absolutely I do. Unfortunately I lost,” Brand said. “There was no fraud during the recount.”
Brand said the process reaffirmed his support for democracy in Minnesota.
Akland said she believes “there were two sides” to the election.
“Some people strongly think it was stolen. Some people strongly think it was fair,” she said. “What I think going forward is that we have to make sure we have election integrity.”
When asked simply if she believes the results or not, she said she “doesn’t know.”
“I really don’t know,’ she said. “I honestly don’t know. I’ve heard both sides, but I haven’t tried to vet it out myself, so I just stayed away from that discussion, because one thing it is a done deal. The president is who he is. We need to respect that position.”
Back at the forum, moderators asked candidates what their priorities were for the next state budget, which will be one of lawmakers’ biggest tasks for the next biennium.
Akland said lawmakers should give taxpayer’s their money back through the form of tax cuts and pass a bonding bill.
“I was really disappointed we didn’t do a bonding bill,” she said. “It’s a problem, because for all these projects, whether it’s Armstrong Hall, the wastewater treatment center, Caswell Park, the inflation rate is causing the cost of those projects to go up so much.”
Brand said one of his priorities is fully funding public education.
“When I say fully fund public education, I just don’t mean giving all of these school districts the resources they need in order to keep their lights on, keep their teachers’ paid. What I’m talking also about is making sure that we have an appropriate amount of school counselors,” he said.
Brand also supported reducing taxes, helping working families and providing affordable housing for people who need it.
“When we look at what we’re going to do with our budget, what we’re looking to do with our bonding bill or our tax bill or our various committee bills, we have to lead with our values,” he said.
Brand also said he’s committed to passing a bonding bill, but lawmakers will be working with a new group of people.
“We’re in a very awkward position going back to the legislature in January 2023, because it’s a budget year. It’s not a bonding year,” he said.
Akland said it would be nice if lawmakers could come back right away and pass a bonding bill, but it might take some time.
“I think bonding can be done,” she said. “I think the projects are in there. We know what they are. We may have to reevaluate how much each project gets, because the cost is going to be higher.”
House District 18A encompasses Lime Township, Mankato Township Precinct 1, Kasota, Kasota Township Precinct 1, the Mankato Le Sueur County region, Nicollet County, Precincts 5 and 7 of Mankato’s Ward 2 and Precinct 17 in Ward 4.
