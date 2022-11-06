MANKATO — Anyone who'd like up to $500 to lease a bounce house for the kids to jump around in, or order some tasty catered sandwiches and salads, or rent one of those inflatable outdoor movie screens, the city of Mankato will soon have a deal for you.
There is one catch. In return for the free money, you have to invite everybody else in the neighborhood.
"We're looking for any opportunity for people to convene and gather and get to know one another," said Nancy Zallek, president and CEO of the Mankato Area Foundation.
The foundation agreed to provide $3,000 for the Neighborhood Engagement Grant pilot project after being approached by Edell Fiedler, communications and engagement director for the city.
"We're always looking for creative uses of our charitable dollars," Zallek said.
The initiative arose as pandemic-related restrictions on gathering declined.
"There was the feeling that we all kind of hunkered down behind closed doors during COVID, and it was kind of an incentive to reengage," Zallek said.
There's a quality-of-life purpose in the program — just aiming to provide a few hours of fun for Mankatoans. But the program is also motivated by the belief that a sense of community is created when people know their neighbors, spend time together and ultimately care about each other's well-being.
"Studies have shown that social interaction and connection are important," Fiedler said.
All of that can be enhanced during a block party, at a picnic in the neighborhood park, during a July 4th kiddie parade or at an outdoor movie night.
"But you can't always do that without seed money," Zallek said. "... Just a little bit of funding can make that happen."
City staffers are still nailing down the details of the program, but money should be available for neighborhood events throughout 2023 with applications accepted soon after the first of the year.
"It would be ongoing until the funds are gone," Fiedler said, advising interested people to keep an eye out for an announcement late this year or early in 2023.
Some of the rules are already beginning to firm up, although the goal is to make funding available for a wide range of creative ideas.
Applicants will need to disclose the location, the intended attendees, whether street closures are needed and the specific purchases that will be made with the grant. And people who think maybe they can get free funding for a Super Bowl bash for their closest friends should think again. Applicants will need to have a vigorous strategy for getting invitations to the entire neighborhood.
"It makes sure everyone's in the know that they're having an event in the area," Fiedler said.
Zallek said a relatively low-cost pilot project is a good opportunity to see if there's demand and value in the program before exploring sources of ongoing funding.
"It'll be interesting to see how many applications they get and what sort of applications," she said. "I like the size and scope of this. ... Just a good trial run."
