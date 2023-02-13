While the Minnesota State University men’s and women’s handball team hopes to defend its national combined championship later in February, coach Mike Wells sees a broader mission.
Wells, 56, has served as a volunteer coach for the MSU handball club team since 2008. The teams, which feed off a beginning course for a wide array of students, will travel to Tucson, Arizona, for the 2023 National Collegiate Handball Tournament, sponsored by the United States Handball Association.
The Mavericks’ title last year was the first time in 30 years that a team other than Missouri State or Lake Forest College in Illinois had won the combined championship.
Wells and his team of MSU volunteers hosted the annual Maverick Open Handball Tournament in Pennington Hall, drawing 70 participants over the three-day weekend event. And while it’s a competitive tourney, visitors and participants alike talked about the niche community of handball players.
“It’s down a little bit (from past years),” Wells said. “With only four courts, it’s quite full though.”
Singles and doubles finals wrapped up the tournament Sunday morning. Players from Lake Forest made the trip to Mankato, their teams also prepping for the upcoming nationals.
Wells and his MSU Handball Club partners have developed a select group of international players to help build the campus program. Two current teammates, Mark Doyle and Shane Dunne, are from Ireland while top women’s player, Clodagh Munroe, is from Ireland. Wells’ 2017 Ireland trip expanded the MSU recruiting pipeline.
The international flavor of the MSU clubs also reached out to Michael Gaulton from Newfoundland, Canada. Gaulton, now a graduate student, has played on the MSU team for four years.
Dunne, then competing for an Irish university, met Wells at the 2020 collegiate championships in Texas. Dunne won that year’s individual title, forged a relationship with Wells, and joined him at MSU as a graduate student. Doyle and Munroe, both freshman and each with 10 Irish junior national championships, added more talent to the MSU teams.
While the MSU program’s growth has prompted scholarship offers to some incoming recruits, the teams remain clubs and, therefore, not sponsored by the NCAA or held to its strict rules. It’s also an attraction for top handball players, who can earn prize money on the competitive pro tour, according to Wells.
In September, as the MSU club’s talented members began to launch their title defense, Wells told The Free Press: “It’s done things I never even thought would happen. Having students from Ireland and Canada choose us … We have as good of a program as anyone else in the U.S.”
Handball and community
Wells is also proud of the club’s work with the Mankato YWCA and MyPlace, the Mankato-based youth development program.
“We bring them on campus and let them play some handball,” Wells said.
But more importantly, he stressed, is to provide the youth a glimpse at collegiate opportunities and “the chance to dream.”
The MSU club program, teaming up with the YWCA, sponsored Mankato sophomore Sarah Sabrie to participate in the U.S. National Junior Handball Tournament, Dec. 27-30, in Pleasanton, California.
MSU club volunteer Nikki Job, a 2014 MSU graduate and handball player, accompanied Sabrie to the tourney. And despite the young player’s relatively new venture into the sport, Job said watching Sabrie’s growth was great to see.
“She learned a lot,” Job said. “She was a completely different player when she left. It was so cool to see. The first game she was so nervous. But after a while, she started believing that she could do it.”
That sense of unity and community, well beyond the handball courts, was evident throughout the weekend at the Maverick Open tourney.
New recruit, 17-year-old Izzy Klicker of Arlington Heights, Illinois, made the trip to Mankato. Her big smile, while watching handball action and talking to current MSU student-players and coaches, provided more evidence.
Klicker hopes to enroll in the MSU nursing program and is hoping to secure a handball scholarship. She’s participated in the junior nationals as a Prospect High School senior. But MSU’s program provides more than a competitive spirit, she noted.
“It’s more about the people,” Klicker said, adding the diversity of personalities in the handball community appeals to her.
That comradery drew handball newcomer McKenna DeMarce, an MSU tennis player, into the Pennington Hall courts.
“Me and my roommates were walking by one day and saw the courts and all the people in there,” DeMarce said. But she was hooked.
“It’s new to me, but it’s exciting,” DeMarce said. “It’s something different.”
But it’s also more difficult than tennis, she said. With her smaller hands and the need to use both hands in four-wall handball, it’s a tough change but great exercise, DeMarce said.
The sport and sense of community has also drawn former MSU wrestler, John Stoffel (‘89), to the sport. He serves as an assistant handball coach and adjunct instructor for MSU’s handball courses.
“We’ve kind of gone to a new level,” Stoffel said, who started playing handball during his high school days in the mid-80s. “That’s kind of why I like handball. You can kind of take it to a different level if you want.”
And while he thinks it might be tough for MSU to repeat as combined handball national champions, Stoffel said he’s hopeful.
“We’ve got more than six players in each division,” he said. “And the women have really done well.”
Carina Pace, a 2019 MSU graduate, serves as a volunteer assistant coach. She hadn’t started playing handball until her sophomore year at MSU but now, too, is hooked. She also serves as an adjunct handball course instructor.
Pace, a Madelia native and now a banking professional in her hometown, also enjoys the time away from her real job.
“It’s a stress reliever,” Pace said. “And I really like working with our students.”
