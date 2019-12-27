MANKATO — The downtown landscape is looking a bit different these days as the new Bridge Plaza building rises and an eyesore building across the street comes down.
"I don't think anyone will miss that building," said developer Mike Brennan, who is putting up Bridge Plaza next to the Veterans Memorial Bridge and owns the building being demolished on the corner of North Second and East Plum streets.
The tan metal-covered building was long the home of Midtown Foods and another food distribution company before that. Midtown moved out a few months ago, Brennan said.
He said he originally bought the property because he thought he may need it for extra parking for Bridge Plaza, which will be an office and apartment building on the site of the former Embers restaurant. But while originally envisioning a seven-story building, Bridge Plaza will be five stories, so fewer parking spaces will be needed.
Brennan said the Midtown Foods building site's future is uncertain at this point. "It might be a parking lot or it might be a building there."
At Bridge Plaza, crews have already done foundation and block work, and prestressed concrete panels were installed with a large crane this week.
Brennan said steel will arrive next week and the steelworkers will begin building up.
