ST. JAMES — Hundreds of people found a mixture of lefse, tamales, Narren and Aztec dancers within downtown St. James Saturday.
There were bouncy houses, face painting, dancing and tacos for all. Swedish and Latino treats from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and more could be found. And everyone from all backgrounds enjoyed the loud horn from the old-timey firetruck rides.
"That's what this is all about, is getting recognized," said Julio Zelaya, one of the organizers behind this year's Multicultural Fiesta.
The event, in its third year, serves to bring people together from different backgrounds. Zelaya, an organizer with the Mankato branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, said the event is special because of the way it has taken hold in the community.
"St. James is a really special place," Zelaya said. "I'm not surprised, but people have been so supportive."
Various cultures behind St. James come together at the Multicultural Fiesta, where it can be tough to find the difference between a zippy Latin tune and a brassy polka. That makes sense in St. James, where data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows about 1,700 of the city's 4,500 residents are Latino.
For organizers, the event serves dual purposes: Longtime residents get the chance to know their neighbors, some of whom may have come a long way to get to St. James. And newer residents can learn all about life in southern Minnesota while preparing for the event.
Zelaya pointed out new vendors who came to the event this year got the opportunity to go through the local permitting process to set up a food truck or put up loudspeakers, while Watonwan County human services workers say the event is a good way to market area support for people of all backgrounds.
"We're becoming such a diverse community, and we need to unite these cultures and show our kids where we come from," said Nidia Zelaya, a community service aide with Watonwan County.
Nidia Zelaya ran a booth on local infant and toddler-related issues with Shannon Tietema, a public health nurse with the county. Tietema recently moved to Watonwan County, so the fiesta was an intriguing way to get to know her neighbors.
"The general idea is to acknowledge that there's acceptance here," Tietema said.
That's important for younger residents such as Karla Balbuena and Aldair Trujillo. Both of them have attended the fiesta for the past three years, but this year they were excited to give back by helping at a booth for the Watonwan County Humane Society.
For Balbuena and Aldair, having an event like this to showcase residents' heritage is a source of pride, similar to how New Ulm celebrates its residents' Germanic roots with its annual Bavarian Blast Festival.
"I'm from a Mexican background, so it's always nice to see the culture that you're from," Trujillo said. "And it's also nice for other people to experience the Hispanic culture, because it might not have been something they were exposed to the way they are today."
Yari Hernandez Schupe can relate. A St. James native, Hernandez Schupe lives in Madison, Wisconsin, but wanted to come back to her hometown this weekend to see how the fiesta has shaped up over the years.
Hernandez Schupe is one of a number of Latino residents who have lived in the area for years — some Latino families are third generation residents who have been here for decades after immigrating from a variety of Central American countries — but this is the first time people have come together to celebrate their various cultures.
"It's really nice, because I don't feel like when I was living here that we had all this representation or that people acknowledged that we were here," she said. "So it's really cool to come back and see that people are making an effort to build a community and get to know each other."
