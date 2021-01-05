MANKATO — A man allegedly shot a bullet through a door into a Mankato residence and crashed into two vehicles. He told police someone shot at and tried to rob him.
Kenneth Deonte Jarrard Cribbs, 31, of St. Paul, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with two felonies for a drive-by shooting and possessing a gun after a prior conviction. He also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a crash.
According to a court complaint:
Multiple people in the area of the 200 block of S. Fourth Street reported gunshots and a crash around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found a running car that had crashed into two parked vehicles. The car smelled of gunpowder and a shell casing was on the floorboard of the driver's side. A second casing later was found in between the front seats, along with a bag of marijuana.
A nearby residence had a bullet hole in the front door. A bullet was found inside the house on a set of stairs opposite of the door. An occupant was at home sleeping at the time.
A witness told an officer he heard gunshots or fireworks and a loud bang, looked out his window and saw two people running westbound and another person running northbound.
Another officer followed footprints in the snow and found a gun in a trash bin in an ally between Fourth and Broad streets.
Meanwhile another officer found Cribbs and another man walking in the 200 block of E. Hickory Street. Cribbs had a cut and scrape on his face. He said he was at a stop sign when someone came up to his car with a gun and tried to rob him and his passenger. He told the officer he was shot at, crashed and hit his head on the steering wheel.
When asked again later about the shots fired, Cribbs said he did not let the mystery robber “get the jump.”
Cribbs said he had one passenger who was not involved in the shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.