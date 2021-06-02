MANKATO — Police are investigating bullet holes found in the exterior of a Mankato residence.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety received a report of possible gunshots in the area of South Fourth and Walnut streets at about 1 a.m. Saturday.
Officers then found a house in the 100 block of South Fourth Street with damage that appeared to have been caused by bullets, Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel said. The case remains under investigation, he said.
It was the second time police found evidence of gunfire in as many days in the downtown area. Residents in the 300 block of East Cherry Street. returned home from vacation May 27 and found a bullet and a bullet hole in their ceiling.
