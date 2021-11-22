MANKKATO — Police are investigating two reports of gunshots Saturday night in Mankato but don't believe they are related.
Multiple bullets were fired through an apartment window and a bullet struck a vehicle a few hours later about two miles away.
Residents of an apartment at 429 Deldona Drive reported bullets went through a second-story window, said Dan Schisel, Mankato Department of Public Safety associate director. The apartment was occupied with adults and children, but no one was injured.
Occupants reported hearing what they thought were fireworks at around 8:20 p.m. and called police around 11:25 p.m. after discovering the broken window. Multiple bullet cases were recovered.
A vehicle also was struck by a bullet at 318 E. Spring Street. The owner reported hearing something around midnight Saturday or Sunday but did not find the damage and didn't call police until Sunday evening.
Investigation is still ongoing but there is no apparent link between the two incidents, Schisel said.
