MANKATO — Donations of gently used winter clothing are being collected by the Salvation Army for free distribution later this month.
Donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at The Family Thrift Store, 201 Star St.
Bundle Me Warm donations will be distributed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19-20 at the Salvation Army’s youth center, 700 S. Riverfront Drive.
There are no financial or residential restrictions for potential recipients. A head of household must appear in person and provide photo ID and complete a family intake form.
Only 10 participants will be allowed inside to shop at a time.
The Salvation Army’s Riverfront Drive location is not accepting Bundle Me Warm donations.
For more information, visit the Facebook page mankatosalvationarmy or the website centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/mankato/.
