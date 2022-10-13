Bundle Me Warm poster

MANKATO — Donations of gently used winter clothing are being collected by the Salvation Army for free distribution later this month.

Donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at The Family Thrift Store, 201 Star St.

Bundle Me Warm donations will be distributed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19-20 at the Salvation Army’s youth center, 700 S. Riverfront Drive.

There are no financial or residential restrictions for potential recipients. A head of household must appear in person and provide photo ID and complete a family intake form.

Only 10 participants will be allowed inside to shop at a time.

The Salvation Army’s Riverfront Drive location is not accepting Bundle Me Warm donations.

For more information, visit the Facebook page mankatosalvationarmy or the website centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/mankato/.

