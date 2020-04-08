MANKATO — Three people are charged after allegedly caught burglarizing a vacant residence and fleeing police.
Multiple drugs and suspected stolen items were found in their car, charges said.
According to court complaints:
A passerby noticed a vehicle Saturday morning at a property on 208th Lane south of Mankato and notified the property owner. When the owner arrived, three people fled in a car.
The owner called 911 while he followed and said he saw the fleeing car hit a utility pole and multiple mailboxes. He lost sight of the vehicle after it went into a field.
Police officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the field. Three people were spotted running away and were apprehended. They were identified as Chad Allen Smith, 32, of Faribault; Josh Watkins, 33, of Owatonna; and Lacy Beth Wellentin, 35, of Faribault.
Two keys taken from the 208th Lane property were found in Watkins' possession.
Twenty cellphones, collectible coins and other suspected stolen items were found in the car, along with bolt cutters, masks and other suspected burglary tools, as well as a stun gun.
Small amounts of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, THC wax and prescription anti-anxiety medication also were seized from the car.
All three suspects were charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession, as well as misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.
