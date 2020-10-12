NEW ULM — More than 5 pounds of marijuana and nearly $66,000 reportedly were found in a New Ulm mobile home after a burglary while an 8-year-old was there alone.
The owner of the home — 38-year-old Benjamin Adam Fleischmann — was charged Monday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession and gross misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and contributing to the need for child protective services.
According to the court complaint:
A witness called 911 after seeing two men walk behind a garage in the New Ulm Mobile Village and then hearing glass break around 9 p.m. Sept. 4. The burglars ran out of the residence as officers arrived, the witness said.
An 8-year-old boy then came out and said two men he did not know came in while he was home alone.
Officers noted a back garage door had been forced open and the smell of marijuana was emanating from inside.
Fleischmann returned home and invited a New Ulm police investigator inside as he searched for any missing items. The investigator observed drug paraphernalia and suspected the burglars were looking for drugs.
The investigator obtained a warrant and officers searched the residence. They found several bags containing a total of 5.5 pounds of marijuana. They also found several THC vaping cartridges, THC gummies, two digital scales, a marijuana pipe and $65,700 cash.
