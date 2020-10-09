ST. JAMES — A St. James man allegedly broke a sheriff deputy's finger after being jailed for burglary.
Enrique Rodriguez, 43, reportedly went into the St. James apartment of a woman he knows without her consent while she slept Sunday. The woman said she awoke, they argued and Rodriguez raised his first and she thought he was going to hit her.
Rodriquez instead punched out a window before he left, according to court documents.
Rodriguez was combative with police officers and with staff at the St. James hospital who treated his bleeding hand.
After he was taken to the Watonwan County Jail, Rodriguez allegedly hit a deputy with a plastic chair, breaking the deputy's index finger.
Rodriguez was charged this week in Watonwan County District Court with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and disorderly conduct in the first incident and felony counts of assault in the jail incident.
