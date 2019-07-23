LE CENTER — After a mud-covered man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to break into a Kasota house, he twice assaulted jail officers, a court complaint said.
Pedro Travis Maldonado, 44, of St. Paul, was charged Monday in Le Sueur County District Court with felony counts of burglary and damage to property, two felony counts of assaulting a peace officer and two gross misdemeanor counts of obstructing the legal process with force.
A family on 476th Street in rural Kasota reported Sunday morning a man was outside their home pounding on doors and windows. A homeowner said the man came into a screen porch, refused to leave, broke a chair and damaged a door.
Responding deputies found Maldonado, who was "covered in mud from his head to his feet" and was not wearing shoes or a shirt, according to the court complaint. Maldonado was having body tremors and reportedly resisted arrest.
Maldonado's vehicle was found in a corn field. The vehicle had gone a substantial distance into the field and a lot of corn was knocked down.
Maldonado told authorities he was lost, tried to turn his vehicle around in the field and got stuck. Maldonado reportedly said he walked to the Kasota house and tried to get in because he feared people in the field with guns who were looking for him.
After Maldonado was booked into jail, he allegedly pushed a jail officer and then fought with the officer and others who responded to assist. A stun gun was used on Maldonado and he was placed into a restraint chair.
That evening, after he was let out of the chair, Maldonado allegedly ripped apart the mattress in his cell and again fought with officers who intervened and spit on a deputy. Again a stun gun was used and Maldonado was restrained in a chair.
