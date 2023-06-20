MANKATO — Mankato Family YMCA Board of Directors has announced its new chief executive officer.
Andrew Burk will begin serving in the role July 1. He has been property and safety manager at the YMCA for the past two years and serves in a leadership role with its youth sports and recreation programs.
Burk was selected from a candidate pool in a process that began in February.
He holds a bachelor of arts degree in speech communications from the University of Illinois and a master of arts in sports management from Minnesota State University. His previous nonprofit experience comes from serving as executive director of Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.
“I have large shoes to fill with John Kind's retirement and the legacy he has left at the Mankato Family YMCA. I am looking forward to building and growing what John has done with our community, members, staff and board," Burk stated in a YMCA press release.
“Andrew is an energetic, thoughtful leader with a commitment to the Greater Mankato community and the YMCA organization. We know that Andrew will provide the leadership to guide the Y as it continues its mission of ensuring everyone in our community will have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive at the YMCA,” stated Matt DuRose, who heads the Y's board and chaired the CEO search committee.
