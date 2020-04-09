MANKATO — A man who was injured in a suspected explosion outside of Mapleton Tuesday is burned but does not have any internal injuries, his fiance says.
Eddie Hahn has second- and third-degree burns over 45% of his body, Tina DeVlaeminck said. He's facing months in the hospital and multiple skin graft surgeries, she said.
Hahn was burned by an apparent natural gas explosion at a residence on 568th Avenue south of Mapleton. Hahn was alone and did not know the address of the residence, so he drove to the Mapleton fire station for help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.