NEW ULM — The Brown County Sheriff's Office has issued a countywide burning ban while weather conditions exist that could cause an outdoor fire to spread rapidly.
The Sheriff's Office was prompted to issue the warning based on the Department of Natural Resources saying Brown County residents are facing a "very high" probability for dangerous outdoor fires.
The ban on most outdoor fires began at noon Monday and goes until further notice.
Recreational camp fires will be permitted if they are contained in a ring of either rock, cement, brick or metal, and if they are tended at all times and no closer than 25 feet to any structure.
Charcoal grills, wood smokers, and propane or natural gas devices are not considered open burning.
Violation of the issued ban is punishable by fine up to $1,000.
Brown County's ban is not in the area issued a red flag fire warning by the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center. That area includes portions of west-central Minnesota.
