LE CENTER — Temperatures in the 90s, low humidity and a forecast of high winds in the area prompted the Department of Natural Resources to ban Le Sueur County residents from burning outdoors throughout Friday.
Officials expect to lift the ban Saturday, according to a Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office press release.
Burning restrictions put in place Tuesday continue for Brown County residents, said a Brown County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Open burning is not allowed on CRP land and/or in ditches until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.