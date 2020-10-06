Low humidity and predicted strong winds prompted Red Flag warnings issued today by the Department of Natural Resources.
Areas where conditions are ideal for wildfires include Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault and Watonwan counties.
The warning is in effect between noon and 7 p.m. today.
Residents should refrain from burning anything outdoors and should check sites of recent fires to make sure they have been completely extinguished.
