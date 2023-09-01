A National Weather Service warning of elevated risks of fire has prompted at least two area counties’ sheriff departments to issue burning restrictions.
A ban on open fires throughout Nicollet County was issued Friday.
Residents of Brown County are prohibited from lighting brush pile fires during the ban. Open burning on CRP land or in ditches also is prohibited. Recreational campfires must be contained in a ring of rock, concrete, brick or metal, and be at least 25 feet away from structures.
Hot, dry weather conditions and low humidity, along with high wind gusts are expected in the region into early next week, the NWS said.
As of early Friday afternoon, Blue Earth County had not issued a ban.
