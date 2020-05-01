BUTTERFIELD — A stolen skid loader, two other stolen vehicles, counterfeit money, drugs and burning drug paraphernalia allegedly were found on a rural Butterfield farm last week.
Max Taylor Becker, 33, of Butterfield, was charged with felony counts of possessing stolen property and drug possession as well as misdemeanor arson Wednesday in Watonwan County District Court.
According to a court complaint:
An $80,000 skid loader was stolen from Jackson County and its GPS locator was used to find it at a farm where Becker rents a shop building on Friday.
When investigators arrived, they found a small fire in the shop and determined drug paraphernalia was being burned.
Along with the skid loader, investigators found a Chevrolet that had been reported stolen on the property.
After authorities left to get a search warrant, the owner of a GMC pickup reported it had been stolen and the owner found it at the farm.
When investigators returned and searched the property, they also found counterfeit $100 bills, pellet guns, prescription pills, a bong with methamphetamine residue and other drug paraphernalia.
Becker claimed someone gave him the stolen vehicles and he was holding the prescription drugs for someone else.
Becker said he was at the property and hid the first time authorities visited. He admitted he started the fire in attempt to destroy the drug paraphernalia before it was found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.