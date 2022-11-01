MANKATO — A burning ban for all of Brown County is effective 8 a.m. Wednesday and will be enforced until further notice.
Brown County is experiencing severe drought conditions, according to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Some areas of the county are experiencing particularly high fire risk indices reflecting conditions that allow fires to start and spread easily, such as high winds that contribute to the significant drying of grasslands.
Brown County Sheriff’s Office and fire chiefs in the county are restricting open burning on CRP land and in ditches. Brush pile fires are not legally permitted at this time.
Recreational campfires are allowed; however, they must be contained within rings of either rock, concrete, brick or metal. Campfires cannot be closer than 25 feet to any structure or left unattended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.