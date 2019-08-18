MANKATO — Burrito Wings is planning a move from near Minnesota State University to downtown.
The restaurant, at 503 South Front St., will be in the same building that houses Polito’s Pizza at 505 South Front St.
Marvin Bartlett applied to the city for a conditional-use permit to allow a restaurant in the central business district fringe.
A design plan shows a gated-in patio area in front of the business.
The restaurant will be in a long, narrow space with the serving counter along one wall and seating toward the front of the restaurant and along a wall across from the serving counter.
The restaurant will have four employees per shift for a total of 15-20 staff members.
The building is owned by Eric Hayes of Hayes Properties. The space is cleared out and the restaurant plans to put in new restrooms, a utility room, kitchen serving area and a customer-seating area.
The restaurant will be open Sunday-Wednesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
The application to the city says the business will have adequate parking to adhere to city regulations.
Burrito Wings was opened in 2014 by Chaska resident Oscar Castro on the corner of Stadium Road and Monks Avenue. Burrito Wings shares that building with Domino’s Pizza.
Castro owns the Patron restaurant in Chaska.
Burrito Wings offers Mexican fast-casual where customers move through a line to be served their food — similar to Chipotle Mexican Grill — but with a wider variety of offerings.
