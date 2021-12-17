MANKATO — Fares for riding on Mankato's transit buses are slated to return at the beginning of the new year.

Bus fares have been suspended by Mankato officials as a way to provide economic relief to riders during the pandemic.

The new fare structure, effective Jan. 1, is:

• Cash fare — $1.50.

• One-day frequent rider pass — $5.

• 15-day frequent rider pass — $20.

• 30-day frequent rider pass  — $40.

• Eight tokens — $10.

Fare rates for specific rider categories are:

• Medicare card holders, people with disabilities and riders age 60 or older — 75 cents.

• Kato Flex: $2 per ticket or $20 for 11 tickets.

• Mobility Bus: $3 per ticket or $30 for 11 tickets.

• Minnesota State University campus and student housing areas (U-Zone): 50 cents.

Veterans carrying VA health cards (service connected) will not be charged a ride fee; neither will youths carrying applicable student identification cards or riders who show their Minnesota State University MAVCards.

For more information call 387-8600.

