NORTH MANKATO — Two employees went to the hospital after a fire Monday morning at the Palmer Bus Service garage in upper North Mankato.
A bus caught fire at the facility on Carlson Drive and was engulfed when firefighters arrived, according to North Mankato Fire Chief Dan Giefer.
Two workers were taken by ambulance to a hospital as a precaution after having some for smoke inhalation.
The State Fire Marshal is helping the North Mankato Fire Department investigate the cause of the fire. Workers were doing maintenance on the vehicle when the fire broke out, Giefer said
A sprinkler system helped extinguish the fire. There was some damage to the concrete building.
