Officer Roman Hagen admits he’s long enjoyed evening drives to view town decorations that shine throughout the Christmas season. He was a kid when he started riding with St. Peter’s police reserves on bus tours of area displays.
“My father was a police officer then. I would go with the reserves and my grandma to see the lights in Le Sueur,” the 25-year-old Hagen said.
He’s now the St. Peter Police Department’s reserve program liaison officer.
Hagen continues to hop a bus one night each December for some out-of-town, nighttime sightseeing. It’s a practice he recommends to senior citizens who want to see the annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato Sibley Park.
Wednesday evening at 6:30, two full buses left St. Peter Community Center headed toward Mankato. Aboard with Hagen were 35 of the 71 registered passengers. Most were older adults who prefer to not drive on winter nights and to forgo Sibley Park’s long lines of cars while viewing the extravagant display.
Elise Schneider was behind the wheel of one of the buses. Wednesday was her first time volunteering as a bus driver. However, her family regularly helps the Kiwanis out in the park.
“We help set up pretty much every year,” Schneider said.
Saints Bus Service has co-sponsored the rides and provided the drivers for Kiwanis Holiday Lights trips since 2012. In lieu of buying bus tickets, riders bring along non-perishable food items and cash for area food shelves. Their donations are collected by nonprofits’ volunteers stationed in the park.
Local nursing homes also make arrangements to bring groups of residents into the park through a dedicated road off Mound Avenue.
“Last week on Wednesday, we had nine buses come through. That could be a record,” said Kyle Mrozek, vice president of Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
“We love seeing them at our event, and we are glad they are provided the opportunity.”
Reserve officers and students in Minnesota State University’s law enforcement program sat near Saints’ bus passengers Wednesday evening. They helped handle donations and handed out ice scrapers and paper towels to use when windows needed to be cleared so riders had better views of the myriad light displays.
“Oh my, they’ve added so much more,” said Terri Stratton, of St. Peter, as the bus entered Sibley Park.
She found the view from her bus seat “mesmerizing” and Mrozek’s tour guide presentation very interesting.
Stratton likes to view the displays while walking through the park. But riding the bus meant she didn’t have to worry about slipping on ice.
“It’s nice that they (the reserves) are doing this for us,” Stratton said.
Despite a pause to test why an check engine light buzzer sounded, the round-trip ride concluded shortly before 8:30 p.m. when the buses pulled up near an entrance to St. Peter Community Center. The reserve officers and MSU students welcomed their guests indoors for hot beverages and cookies.
Reserve officer Jay Ragalie, and his wife, Amy, were first time hosts for the event. The Montgomery couple joined with retired longtime reserve officer Nick Klaseus, of St. Peter, who was asked to volunteer for bus duty.
“Before the Kiwanis’ lights, the reserves would take people on bus rides to see Cambria’s display and the homes decorated in Le Sueur and Cleveland,” Klaseus said.
“Sponsoring the annual bus ride is good public relations for us and a way to build trust with people in the community,” Hagen said.
He said seeing law enforcement representatives in a positive light might make it easier in the future for attendees if they need to call the police for assistance.
Hagen’s crew of reserve officers are volunteers and cannot make arrests. However, they are invaluable to their community during St. Peter’s annual Fourth of July Parade and the local Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics.
St. Peter’s established its police reserve program in 1967. A Minnesota River flood a few years earlier had required lots of volunteers to help fill sandbags. Trained volunteers such as reserve officers would be of great service in the event of future crises, the police department decided.
Hagen said his department could use more reserve officers.
“We are authorized for 24. Right now, we have five reserves.”
Applicants must be high school graduates who are age 18 or older. Training is provided by the police department and meetings for reserves are scheduled each month.
