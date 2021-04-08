MADISON LAKE — A Madison Lake business owner who fired a shotgun into the sky and drove an ATV while intoxicated was sentenced to probation.
Nathan Charles Greene, 37, of Madison Lake, pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm and DWI in February and was sentenced Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Greene fired a shotgun into the air multiple times near his Corner Bait Shop in March 2020, according to a court complaint. He then drove away in an ATV with the shotgun in the front seat with him.
Breathalyzers showed he had an alcohol content of 0.17. He said he fired the gun to test out new ammunition.
The weapon charge will be reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor and jail time will be waived if Greene completes three years of probation. He must continue to receive mental health services, complete a chemical health assessment and either pay a $500 fine or do community service.
