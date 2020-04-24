MANKATO — Small business owners say they felt left behind by the first round of federal COVID-19 relief loans, which drew criticism this week after dozens of publicly traded companies reaped the benefits.
An investigation by The Associated Press found at least 94 publicly traded companies received loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which awarded $349 billion in funding earlier this month. About 25% of those companies had warned investors about not being financially viable well before the pandemic even began.
Seeing businesses such as Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Shake Shack qualify and receive millions of dollars while truly small businesses missed out was staggering, said Jenn Melby-Kelley, owner of the Coffee Hag in Mankato's Old Town.
“That’s how I felt when I saw that,” she said. “I thought ‘Oh my God, I don’t need millions of dollars as a small business owner, I need something to help me open back up.’”
Small businesses struggling due to forced closures face a complex web of local, state and federal application processes to seek assistance. As demonstrated by the SBA's program, the funding can dry up fast, especially when eligible “small businesses” range from mom-and-pop shops to places employing up to 500 people to national chains with local franchises.
Melby-Kelley voiced her frustrations in a video posted on her Facebook page. As of late this week her business hadn’t received a cent of support from any assistance programs, so the video was about showing the public what her coffee shop and other businesses are facing.
“I wanted people to see that small business owners are in dire straits,” she said. “We’re afraid, we don’t know what we’re going to do next, and I also didn’t want small business owners to feel like they’re alone.”
Rob Scott, the SBA's Great Lakes Regional Administrator, described Shake Shack and similar recipients — some have since returned the funding after backlash — as outliers in the program during a conference call Friday.
“Overwhelmingly the funds have been used for what the funds are intended to do,” he said.
Minnesotan businesses received about 46,400 loans valued at $9 billion during the first round of PPP, according to Scott. About 74% of the loans were for $150,000 or less.
President Donald Trump signed a bill approving another round of PPP funding Friday. The latest pool includes $310 billion with the application process being similar.
In March, St. Peter’s Sweet Alice flower shop owner Sara Nett listened in on a national conference call with Trump about the first slate of business loans. She remembers him assuring small business owners would have financial assistance to help them survive until the pandemic is over.
Then she saw what kinds of businesses were receiving huge loans.
“It was extraordinarily frustrating because those are businesses that have access to funding streams that most of us small business owners don’t,” she said.
Her flower shop is about as small of a business as you’ll find. Nett is the main employee — but hasn’t been paying herself while she's financed it and built it up over the last 20 or so months — along with five part-timers when operating at full capacity.
Despite being one of the smallest of small businesses, though, Sweet Alice didn’t qualify for loan forgiveness in the program. Forgiveness eligibility required businesses to maintain staffing and compensation levels and use at least 75% of the funding for payroll.
Meeting those requirements isn’t possible, she said, when unemployment pay is assisting employees more than what their pay would be during the pandemic. Nett feels like not having more oversight of the PPP funding ensured vast sums ended up going to large corporations instead of small businesses in situations like hers.
As a result, she’s largely going it alone handling no-contact flower deliveries these days. Asthma and autoimmune disorders make doing so scary, but she said she intends to keep her business going.
“I’ve had wonderful support from the community and I’m stubborn,” she said. "I’ll make it through this unless something stops me dead in my tracks.”
Mecca Tattoo in Mankato is an example of a local business that received PPP funding, although owner Megan Hoogland said it wasn’t a smooth process. Businesses have to apply through lenders, and she had to try a second one before getting the help she needed.
“I’m pretty sure I started crying,” she said of her reaction when the funding arrived. “But honestly the best thing the government could do for us is to halt mortgages and rent for small businesses.”
If they did that, she said she and many others would be able to weather the storm. The PPP funding covers two months of payroll for her, which helps, but tattoo parlors could be one of the last types of businesses to resume operations.
The second round of PPP funding offers some degree of further hope for small business owners, along with other loan programs — which aren’t necessarily forgivable, so small businesses would again face greater challenges accessing and paying them back. Melby-Kelley said she’s cautiously optimistic the outcry from small businesses about the first loans will help in round two.
“I have some hope because there are other small businesses speaking out across the country,” she said.
If more loans do get to the businesses that most need them, she said it’ll be a huge relief. She and the other business owners said they support the governor's stay-home order, even closing down early in some cases and in others vowing to stay closed longer than the order requires if it'll mean protecting customers and staff.
"I’m not putting a price on human life,” Nett said of remaining closed for in-store shopping until at least May 16. “If the federal government isn’t going to help small businesses the way they need, then they do need to help with the ability to test and trace, because that’s going to get our doors open."
