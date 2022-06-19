GOOD THUNDER — The MFS compost facility near Good Thunder is seeing demand for its composted food waste soar and managers say they are taking steps above and beyond what’s required to ensure they are operating within state and county guidelines.
MFS stopped collecting food waste from area businesses in spring of 2019. The facility was plagued with ongoing complaints by neighbors about odor and concerns about controlling PFAS in its water pond.
The facility reopened last fall after working through material that had been on the site and dealing with its pond water. MFS got the blessing of Blue Earth County to operate with a variety of requirements under a conditional-use permit and county permit.
The facility takes in food byproducts and waste from food-processing facilities in the region and turns them into a compost that is spread on farm fields and used in gardens.
Manager Max Milinkovich said that while there was little demand for such compost in the past, more and more farmers are finding it helps them slash the use of synthetic fertilizer and holds moisture better.
“We did 400 to 500 tons of this product the first year we started doing it three years ago. We do that much in a day now,” Milinkovich said.”
While much of it is sold to farmers through Ag Solutions of Mapleton, MFS always keeps compost on site for area residents to come and buy. “And we deliver a lot to Mankato and the area for people to use in their gardens.”
He said farmers spread a thin layer of the compost on their fields. “Maybe 3 tons an acre, so it’s not much.”
He said some farmers have reduced their synthetic fertilizer use from 150 pounds per acre to 50 pounds per acre.
Milinkovich said being able to cut synthetic fertilizer use helps protect the groundwater, and composting the food waste keeps it out of landfills.
Still concerns
While county inspectors who visit the site routinely and state regulators say they have found no problems at MFS since it reopened, some neighbors say there have still been odor problems.
“This spring it was pretty horrendous,” said Brian Severns, who lives about a half mile away. “If the wind came your way, you had to close your windows.”
Severns, who’s lived there 22 years, said he knows what hog barns smell like and knows there are ag-related smells in the country. But he is confident the odors he and neighbors dealt with were from the compost facility.
He said odor issues have been better recently, but said he and neighbors are still skeptical about the facility. “I hope it stays improved.”
Blue Earth County’s Mike Stalberger, property and environmental resources director, said his office did get complaints this spring but neither the county nor state have noted problems at MFS.
“We communicate with MFS, and we inspect them on a weekly basis. All of our inspections have them operating within their conditional-use permit and the county licensing program. The state was down, too, and found no issues.
“We’re not seeing the same issues as are being reported,” Stalberger said.
Milinkovich said MFS hired a third-party nationally trained “nasal ranger” company that came to the property and did about a dozen points of odor testing of MFP property, next to it, and near neighbors’ property.
The test, he and Stalberger said, showed odors in the area were general agriculture odors and not coming from the compost operation.
“The issues that caused the odors two years ago have been taken care of,” Stalberger said. “But we are tracking all complaints we get. We are being responsive to people. They may feel we’re not, but we do respond.”
Water testing
Milinkovich said MFS also has been diligently testing its water collection pond, even though it’s not required.
Many food composting facilities have or had problems with PFAS in the water. The so-called “forever chemicals” are widely used synthetic chemicals found in many products, including non-stick cookware, commercial household products, cosmetics, food packaging and more.
Compostable food packaging can carry the chemicals into compost facilities and into water-collection ponds.
“We test twice a year and we’re not required to do that. We’re just doing it for ourselves,” Milinkovich said, noting that some tests have shown trace amounts of PFAS but were “way below state (standards).”
Milinkovich said he believes they’ve avoided PFAS issues because they have been particular about what food waste they accept since reopening. “Some places take in a lot of stuff that has some garbage in it. We’re head and shoulders above what other (facilities) require.”
Milinkovich said almost everything they take in is “pre-consumer food sources,” meaning it hasn’t been packaged but is byproducts taken straight from food production plants.
